Charles “Chuck” Helton, 68, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Charles “Chuck” Helton, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at his home.He was born October 5, 1949 in La Junta, Colorado to Roy and Charlotte (Nauson) Helton.Chuck married Donna Jean Dumm November 26, 1971, she survives of the home.He was a member of Highway to Heaven Church.Chuck enjoyed working on old cars, hunting and fishing with his son’s. He loved to spend time with his family.Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roy Jr., Billy and Bobby; and sister, Shirley.Additional survivors include son’s Charles and David Helton; grandchildren, Austin Dietz, Hunter, Javen, and Keegan Helton; sisters, Laura, Francis, Mary and Judy; brothers, Donnie, Ronnie, Richard and Jerry; numerous nieces and nephews.Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the funeral home to help defray with funeral expenses. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.