Charles “Chuck” Sturges, 60, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Charles “Chuck” Sturges, 60, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 12, 2018.He was born December 30, 1957 to William and Mary (Moore) Sturges.Chuck married Robin Schorg December 22, 1978. She preceded him in death September 13, 2015.He was a senior draftsman at Varco-Pruden.Chuck enjoyed wood crafting, riding his Harley and fishing.He was also preceded in death by his mother, Mary Sturges.Survivors include sons, Dustin and Josh Sturges; father, William Sturges; sisters, Meg Sparks (Dennis), Annie Kieger (Bill), Sarah Sturges; numerous nieces and nephews.Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.