Charles Walker Wright, Sr.

1925-2018

Charles Walker Wright, Sr., 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at Laverna Village, Savannah.

He was born March 14, 1925, in St. Joseph, where he resided all his life. Mr. Wright was the son of Mildred Viola Walker and Charles Wesley Wright.

He was a bookkeeper/accountant. His career included 10 years as credit manager at Hirsch’s Department Store, 10 years in the office of Thompson-Brumn-Knepper Clinic, and 5 years at the Family Guidance Center. Mr. Wright retired in 1990.

He was a 1943 graduate of Benton High School and attended Platt Business College, where he received an associate degree in accounting.

Mr. Wright was a veteran of World War II. He joined the Army in 1943 and served 32 months in the South Pacific, stationed in Australia, New Guinea, and in Gen. Douglas McArthur’s headquarters in Manila, Philippines.

Mr. Wright was married on November 26, 1947, to Phyllis Jean McCoppin at Woodson Chapel Christian Church, of which he was a member.

He was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals.

Mr. Wright was preceded in death by his wife and is survived by two sons, Charles Walker Wright, Jr. (Kitty), of Avenue City, Missouri, and Dr. Gary Dewain Wright (Tracye) of Mansfield, Texas; one daughter, Gina Lynn Niemann (David) of Plano, Texas; one sister, Carol Ann Purdy (Bill) of Amarillo, Texas; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.