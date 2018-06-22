Clear

Charlotte L. (Walker) Yocam, 86

Visitation Saturday 23 Jun 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Saturday 23 Jun 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Jun. 22, 2018 9:49 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Charlotte L. (Walker) Yocam
1932-2018

Charlotte L. (Walker) Yocam, 86, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, surrounded by family at her home in St. Joseph. She was born February 24, 1932 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Irvin J. and Minnie Walker.
On August 19, 1954, she was united in marriage to David W. Yocam. They had been married for 51 years at the time of Mr. Yocam’s death in 2006.
Charlotte was a member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church.
She was employed by Westab for 32 years. Charlotte had a great affection for dogs, and in her retirement, she operated her own business grooming and boarding dogs. She is fondly remembered for her cheerful personality and her love for family.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Bessie Miller, Nevilla Shadduck, Hazel Bunch, Clara Morris, Margaret Estes, Helen Whitmore, Opal Sloan, and Betty Russell; brothers, Olin and Harold Walker.
Survivors include sister, Joy Terry, brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Irene Walker, brother-in-law, Harry Russell; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

