Clear

Cheryl Arnold, 61, King City, MO

Memorial service 10:00 AM Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. 2600 Lovers Lane St. Joseph, Missouri 64506

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 9:56 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Cheryl Arnold, 61, King City, MO, passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at a local health care facility.

Scroll for more content...

Cheryl was born February 20, 1957 to Edgar and Virginia (Paxton) Way in Savannah, MO. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School. She married John Arnold and raised her family. She was loved and liked by everyone.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sandra Paige.

She is survived by her husband; daughters, Kara (Brian) Colvin and Lisa (Bill) Moran; son, John Kasey Paul (Tanya) Arnold; brothers, Roger, Billy and Mark Way; sisters, Carolyn Martin and Judy Eddy; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mrs. Arnold has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Memorial service 10:00 AM Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mosaic Hospice.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
We officially started the first day of summer on this Thursday at 5:07 a.m. CT but it's certainly not going to feel like it as it's going to be a rainy and cool day ahead across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. An area of low pressure will start to make its way into the area giving us another good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will only reach the lower 70s so it's going to feel like more of an early spring day on the longest day of the year with 14 hours & 59 minutes of sunlight. Enjoy it because the days are only going to get shorter from here on out for the rest of 2018.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events