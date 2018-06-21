Cheryl Arnold, 61, King City, MO, passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at a local health care facility.

Scroll for more content...

Cheryl was born February 20, 1957 to Edgar and Virginia (Paxton) Way in Savannah, MO. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School. She married John Arnold and raised her family. She was loved and liked by everyone.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sandra Paige.

She is survived by her husband; daughters, Kara (Brian) Colvin and Lisa (Bill) Moran; son, John Kasey Paul (Tanya) Arnold; brothers, Roger, Billy and Mark Way; sisters, Carolyn Martin and Judy Eddy; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mrs. Arnold has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Memorial service 10:00 AM Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mosaic Hospice.