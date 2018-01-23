Chester A. Ball, Jr., 79, St. Joseph, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Chester A. Ball, Jr., 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 23, 2018.He was born April 11, 1938 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Chester and Mabel (Ridge) Ball.Chester married Rosemary Ann Cooper January 13, 1961. She preceded him in death April 3, 2017.He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps.Chester enjoyed fishing and golfing, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.He was also preceded in death by his parents.Survivors include son, Sean Ball, St. Joseph, Missouri; daughters, Andrea Winslow, Kansas City, Missouri, and Sabre Reach (Andy), Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Hannah, Merritt, and Sarah Reach.Private Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to The Second Harvest Food Bank. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.