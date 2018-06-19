Clear

Clara May Sheffler, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri,

Clara May Sheffler
1942-2018

Clara May Sheffler, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Abbey Woods.
She was born August 28, 1942, to James Edward and Clara Florentine (Walker) Hahn in Fordham, Missouri.
Clara met the love of her life, Ray Sheffler, on her 16th birthday. They were later married on April 25, 1959. Ray survives of the home.
She worked in housekeeping at the Methodist Hospital, now Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph. Clara was also a Cub Scout den mother for Pack #33 and a committee member of Troop #33 of the Boy Scouts of America.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, James and Millard.
Survivors include her husband; children, Thomas “Tom” Sheffler (Susan “Sue”) and Angela “Angie” Penland (Timothy); grandchildren, Sonya Penland-Fisher, Kasey Sheffler, Erin Penland-Shaw, Marcus Sheffler, and Beth Ann Penland-Padgett; great-grandchildren, Colton Hammond, Payton King, Meghan Hammond, Ethan King, Sophia Shaw, Lelouch Padgett, Thatcher Shaw, and Raiden Padgett; great-great-grandchild, Carrington King; sisters, Georgie and Eula; brother, Oscar; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to InterServ, St. Joseph. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

