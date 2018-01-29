Claylain L. Moore, 95, of Union Star, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Claylain L. Moore, of Union Star, MO passed away Monday, January 29, 2018.She was born April 10, 1923 in Union star and lived there most of her life. She graduated from Union Star High School in 1941 and attended college at William Woods, Fulton MO. She then worked in Kansas City for the Federal Reserve Bank and the TWA.She married Dale C. Moore July 22, 1943. Their son, Michael S. Moore was born in 1945 in Kansas City. They returned to live and work in Union Star in 1945.Claylain is preceded in death by her husband; Dale C. Moore; parents, Jim and Dorsie (Creason) Redding; son, Michael S. Moore; brother, Gould Redding.She is survived by two grandsons, Douglas Moore, St. Joseph, MO and Ryan Moore Omaha, NE; two great grandchildren, Jill (Greg) Nielson, Maryville, MO and Jacob Moore (Laura Neff), St. Joseph, MO; and two great great-grandchildren, Jackson and Gavin Nielson.Claylains family was in the grocery business in Union Star for four generations. Claylain taught Bible studies for over 60 years in churches, homes and to individuals. Claylain was especially thankful for the many Christian friends that helped care for her in various transitions, many of which had been her students. She is so very grateful for the love, care and support her friends provided her in later years.Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Union Star United Methodist Church. Interment Union Star Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Oak Christian Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.