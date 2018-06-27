Scroll for more content...

Cleo Wesley Sherry, 84, of Maryville, MO passed away June 24, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, MO. Cleo was born in Guilford, MO on June 5, 1934 to parents Carl and Alma (Cook) Sherry, who have preceded him in death.Cleo was united in marriage to Shirley Maxine Froyd on August 24, 1953 at the RLDS Church in Bedison, MO. She survives of the home.Cleo was a 1952 graduate of Guilford High School in Guilford, MO. He was employed by Northwest Missouri State University as a Transportation Director for 34 years. He also worked as a local realtor for Priority One. Cleo developed several areas around Northwest Missouri. He was a member of The Bridge Church in Maryville, MO.Preceding Cleo in death include: Daughter, Carol Jean Sturm, C.B. Sherry, Virginia Cordiner, and Bonnie Jean Dougan.Survivors include: Wife, Shirley Sherry of Maryville, MO; Three Children: Debbie (Nick) Lopez of Golden, CO; Dave (Rhonda) Sherry of Maryville, MO; and Pam (Dave) Winterscheidt of Broken Arrow, OK; One Brother: Willis (Norma) Sherry of Platte City, MO; Ten Grandchildren: Jimmy (Susan) Potter, Angela (Nick) Zika, Chris Sturm, Allyssa Sturm, Colby Pankau, Augustus Sherry, Nicole Reno, Remington Reno, Nicolette Winterscheidt, Madison Winterscheidt; and Three Great-Grandchildren: Jaxson David Pankau, Jackson and Violet Zika.Family will receive friends Sunday, July 1, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home in Maryville, MO.Funeral Services will be Monday, July 2, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home in Maryville, MO.Interment will be at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville, MO.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home for funeral expenses.