Clifford Dwayne Snodgrass,84, of Stewartsville, Mo.

Clifford Dwayne Snodgrass,84, of Stewartsville, passed away January 23, 2018 at his home.
Clifford was born December 11, 1933 in Logan, Kansas to Leonard and Inez (Minor) Snodgrass. He graduated from Troy, Kansas High School and had lived most of his life in Wathena and Troy, Kansas. Clifford had also lived in Rushville, Weatherby, Cameron and settled in Stewartsville, Missouri where he grew fruits and vegetables.
He is a member of the Osborn Baptist Church in Osborn, Missouri and the Missouri Vegetable Growers Assn, which he helped to organize.
Clifford married Erma Sharp on December 24, 1952 in Burr Oak, Kansas. She survives of the home. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Cecil, Vearl, Russell, Clarence, a sister, Ella Mae.
Additional survivors include; his kids, Jane Juhl (David) of Wathena, Kansas
Peggy Monk (George) Elizabethtown, North Carolina
Clifton Snodgrass (Michelle) of Jamestown, North Carolina
Gail Dennis of St. Joseph, Missouri
Brothers; Walt, Virgil “Butch” and William Snodgrass
Sisters; Neva Moore, Phyllis Sharp and June Benson
13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, Curtis and Chris Sharp
numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
FUNERAL: Friday, January 26, 2018 – 10:30 A.M.
At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home – Wathena, Kansas
Visitation: family will receive friends Thursday evening 6-8 at the funeral home.
Memorials: Kidney Foundation or Missouri Vegetable Growers Assn.