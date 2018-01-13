wx_icon Saint Joseph 11°

Clifton "Sam" Cox, 63, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Clifton "Sam" Cox, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, January 13, 2018, peacefully with his wife, daughter and son-in-law by his side.

Sam was born on May 16, 1954, in Wichita, Kansas to Charles B. and Dorothy L. (Ringgold) Cox.

He was a 1972 graduate of South High in Wichita, Kansas and served in the United States Navy 1972-1975. He was a member of UA Local 441 Plumbers & Pipefitters.

Sam married Kathy Ewing on May 26, 1979. She survives of the home.

Sam was preceded in death by his father Charles; grandson Jacob Samuel Wharton; father-in-law Charles Ewing.

Sam lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed playing the guitar, pool, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving family includes: wife Kathy; son Aaron Cox (Ketra); daughter Stephanie Wharton (Jacob); grandchildren Aryanna Cox, Charles Cox, Jillian Cox and Magdalena Wharton; siblings Charles Cox (Cindy), Beverly Claridge (Bill), Jeananna Barnes (Chuck); mother-in-law Jillian Ewing; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Celebration of Life 7:00 PM Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at our chapel.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project.

