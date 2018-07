Scroll for more content...

Clyde "Dugan" Vernon Richardson 86, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 19, 2018 at a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. He was born June 19, 1932 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Frances and Walter Richardson. He worked at General Iron and Metals, and Midwest Metals as a crane operator, and retired from the St. Joseph Stockyards. He loved horses and animals and enjoyed being outdoors, and he was a Christian. Dugan was preceded in death by his parents, two daughters, Debbie Peden, and Terry Hershman, four brothers, Eugene Shelby, Walter Jr, Donald and Ronald Richardson, four sisters, Martha Pruett, Mary Lyons, Judy Moran, and Dorothy Ward. Survivors include, daughter, Sherry (Scott) Cox, three sons, Clyde "Buddy" Richardson, Jr., David ( Leanna) Richardson, and Ryan Richardson of St. Joseph, MO, 10 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, brother, Steve (Lily) Richardson, Hopkins, MO, four sisters, Helen (Ron) Barber, Donna JoAnn (Fred) Ziegler of St. Joseph, MO, Connie (Mike) Stout, Helena, MO, and Tammie (Mike) Hall, St. Joseph, MO, as well as several nieces and nephews.Funeral services: 10:00 am, Monday, July 23, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Rodney Krumme officiating, The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.