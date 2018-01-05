Colleen (Burton) Jacobs, 81, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Colleen (Burton) Jacobs, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 5, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care.She was born May 11, 1936 to Ray and Esther (Rapue) Burton.Colleen married Raymond Jacobs March 31, 1962; he preceded her in death on August 31, 2002.She was a member of the Order of The Eastern Star. Colleen loved fishing, flowers, and her animals.She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ray Burton; and sister, Betty Rigby.Survivors include her daughter, Janice Edmondson (Bradley); step daughter, Lila Francis; son, Robert “Bob” Lima; daughters, Lori Jacobs, Lisa Stegall; grandchildren, Heidi, Savage, Jeremiah, Samantha, Cody, Ceceley, MaQenzy, Justin, Jim, Mary Jo, Brian, Rachel, Aaron; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sisters; Billie Hahn and Doris Stobaugh.Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.