Colleen (Burton) Jacobs, 81, of St. Joseph, Mo.

She was born May 11, 1936 to Ray and Esther (Rapue) Burton.
Colleen married Raymond Jacobs March 31, 1962; he preceded her in death on August 31, 2002.
She was a member of the Order of The Eastern Star. Colleen loved fishing, flowers, and her animals.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ray Burton; and sister, Betty Rigby.
Survivors include her daughter, Janice Edmondson (Bradley); step daughter, Lila Francis; son, Robert “Bob” Lima; daughters, Lori Jacobs, Lisa Stegall; grandchildren, Heidi, Savage, Jeremiah, Samantha, Cody, Ceceley, MaQenzy, Justin, Jim, Mary Jo, Brian, Rachel, Aaron; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sisters; Billie Hahn and Doris Stobaugh.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.