Cynthia A. (Aguilar) Claywell

1947-2018

Cynthia A. (Aguilar) Claywell, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 25, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born June 22, 1947 to Fred and Dorothy (Bravo) Aguilar in St. Joseph, MO.

Cynthia married Barry Claywell on January 12, 1974; he survives at the home.

She was a graduate of Bishop LeBlond High School and earned a nursing degree from Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. Cynthia was Director of Nursing at Colonial Manor in Wathena, KS and then at Dooley Center at Mount St. Scholastica in Atchison, KS.

Cynthia was a founding member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, shopping but especially loved being with her grandchildren.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Michael Aguilar.

Survivors also include her son, Jay Claywell II (Angela); grandchildren; Alex, Hannah, Nicolas; sisters, Janice Gross, Toni Lewis, Mary Kay Cox (Doug); brothers, Mark Aguilar; Matthew Aguilar; nieces, nephews and extended family.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to American Diabetes Association.