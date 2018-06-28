Daniel W. Anderson 59, of St. Joseph, Missouri

Scroll for more content...

Daniel's ObituaryDaniel W. Anderson 59, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at his home. He was born April 17, 1959 in Kansas City, KS, son of Faye and Charles Anderson Jr. He graduated from Olatha High School and attended Kansas State University. He worked at Triumph foods, Hillshire Foods as a butcher. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting. Daniel was preceded in death by his mother, Faye Anderson, his father, Charles Anderson Jr., step son, Broc Burns, and sister, Nina Olberding. Survivors include wife, Mary R. Aaron Anderson of the home, son, Christopher Anderson, Smithville, MO, step son, Myles Burns, St. Joseph, MO, granddaughter, Liberty Anderson, grandson, Connal Anderson, brother, Charles S Anderson III, and sisters, Ellen Anderson, and Melanie Wall.Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 11:00 am, at the Sacred Heart Kickapoo Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.