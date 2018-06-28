Clear
SEVERE WX: Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Daniel W. Anderson 59, of St. Joseph, Missouri

Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 11:00 am, at the Sacred Heart Kickapoo Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home

Posted: Jun. 28, 2018 9:56 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary
Scroll for more content...
Daniel's Obituary
Daniel W. Anderson 59, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at his home. He was born April 17, 1959 in Kansas City, KS, son of Faye and Charles Anderson Jr. He graduated from Olatha High School and attended Kansas State University. He worked at Triumph foods, Hillshire Foods as a butcher. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting. Daniel was preceded in death by his mother, Faye Anderson, his father, Charles Anderson Jr., step son, Broc Burns, and sister, Nina Olberding. Survivors include wife, Mary R. Aaron Anderson of the home, son, Christopher Anderson, Smithville, MO, step son, Myles Burns, St. Joseph, MO, granddaughter, Liberty Anderson, grandson, Connal Anderson, brother, Charles S Anderson III, and sisters, Ellen Anderson, and Melanie Wall.
Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 11:00 am, at the Sacred Heart Kickapoo Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 102° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 100°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 100° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 100°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 96°
Fairfax
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 100° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 90°
Thursday will be dangerously hot with high temperatures near 100 degrees. Peak heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees so be sure to be drinking plenty of water and trying to stay indoors. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events