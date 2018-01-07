Danny Lee Evans, 76, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Danny Lee Evans, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away January 7, 2018, at Laverna Village, St. Joseph.He was born November 7, 1941, to Robert E. and Margarette H. (Drennen) Evans in St. Joseph.Danny married Jean Shirley Settles October 22, 1999.He was a supervisor for Rainbo Bakery for most of his life. Danny was in the U.S. Army, stationed in South Korea during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post #359.Danny enjoyed going to his grandchildren’s ball games, woodworking, and working in his tomato garden.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and sisters, Helen Wasson and Theresa Caw.Survivors include his daughters, Jennie Cruz, DeeAnn Conner (Eric), and Donna Cox (James); grandchildren, Lindsay Moore (Josh), Katelyn Conner, Bryson Conner, Jamie Cox, and Jackie Cox; great-grandchildren, Gannon Sowell, Adysen Moore, and Graiysen Moore; brother, Robert Evans; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.