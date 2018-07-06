Scroll for more content...

Darin Samuel Judd, 47, of Pickering, MO passed away July 4, 2018. Darin was a member of the Pickering United Methodist Church in Pickering, MO. He was born on February 18, 1971 in Maryville, MO to Larry David and Juliana Judd.Darin graduated from North Nodaway High School in 1989. He enjoyed playing football and was a part of the 1989 Championship Team. Darin was an avid gardener who enjoyed canning and sharing his garden with family and friends. On warm summer nights you could find Darin out fishing at one of his favorite fishing spots. Darin also enjoyed snowmobiling and tinkering on small engines.Darin was currently employed with Northwest Telecommunications out of Gardner, Kansas. Darin was a hard worker and was always willing to help others.Darin was involved in the Boy Scouts growing up. Boy Scouts was where he earned his God and Country as well as many others.Darin is preceded in death by his father, Larry David Judd, Pickering; Grandparents, Raymond and Helen Marie Linebaugh, Maryville; and Cecil and Doris Judd, Pickering.Survivors include his mother, Juliana Judd of Pickering, MO; sister, Darla (James) Workman of Maryville, MO; brother, Bruce Judd of Maryville, MO; brother, Brian (Julia) Judd of Ravenwood, MO; Brad Judd of Pickering, MO; brother, Joe Judd of Gardner, Kansas; sister, Dawn (Rodney) Brown of Allendale, MO; brother, Brett (Shalae) Judd of New Market, IA. Other survivors include many nieces and nephews.Darin will be missed greatly by his family and friends.Memorial Visitation will be Tuesday, July 10, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home for funeral expenses.