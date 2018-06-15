Clear

David S. Bradley, 54, of St. Joseph, MO

David S. Bradley, 54, of St. Joseph, passed away at Mosaic Life Care Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

David was born June 10, 1964 in St. Joseph to Wayne and Dorothy (Symington) Bradley. He graduated from Central High School as part of the class of 1983. He worked for sixteen years at the Red Lobster in St. Joseph and for twelve years with Coco-Cola. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his father, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

David is survived by: his mother, Dorothy; daughters Kassie (James) Rew and Lauren (Josh) Mowrey; sons, Cody Bradley and Taid Grable; brother, Richard (Becky) Bradley; sister, Patty Bradley; half-sister, Debbie Andrews; half-brother, Robert Garner; three grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

David has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Celebration of Life 10:00AM Monday, June 18, at The Keys Christian Fellowship.
