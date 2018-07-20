Clear

David Stegall, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Sunday 22 Jul 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Monday 23 Jul 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 9:43 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

David Stegall
1937-2018

Scroll for more content...

David Stegall, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.
He was born November 19, 1937, to John Wesley and Ruby Mae (Rall) Stegall in St. Joseph.
David married Doris Lee. She survives of the home.
He worked in construction for the City of St. Joseph Parks & Recreation Department.
David enjoyed hunting, fishing, and attending auctions.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald, Earl, and Bobby Stegall; and sister, Dixie Keck.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Doris, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
The dry & sunny conditions will stick around heading into the weekend even into early next week, which is not good news for our severe to extreme drought situation.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events