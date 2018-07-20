David Stegall

1937-2018

David Stegall, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

He was born November 19, 1937, to John Wesley and Ruby Mae (Rall) Stegall in St. Joseph.

David married Doris Lee. She survives of the home.

He worked in construction for the City of St. Joseph Parks & Recreation Department.

David enjoyed hunting, fishing, and attending auctions.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald, Earl, and Bobby Stegall; and sister, Dixie Keck.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Doris, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.