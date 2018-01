Scroll for more content...

Debbie Ann Nell 58, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 22, 2018 at her home. She was born May 18, 1959 in Wathena, KS, daughter of Frances and Paul Hahn. She worked at St. Mary Preschool as a Bus driver she also was an in home care taker for special needs people. She loved spending time with her grandkids and her niece, and she enjoyed fishing with her husband Tom. She was a Christian. Debbie was preceded in death by husband, Thomas Henry Nell, her parents, sister Mary Jane Hahn, and brother, Billy Hahn. Survivors include, sons, Travis Nell, St. Joseph, MO, and Thomas (Heather) Nell, Excelsior Springs, MO, Grandchildren, Alexis, Maddie, Luke, Joslin, and Justin Nell, sisters, Jessie Fisk, and Sandy Puckett of Saint Joseph, MO, brother, Paul Hahn, Cameron, MO, and niece, Cayla Curley, St. Joseph, MO.Funeral services; 10:00 am, Thursday, January 25, 2018, Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dr. Roger Wilcoxen officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, St. Joseph, Missouri.