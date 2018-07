Scroll for more content...

Debora "Debbie" Scott, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, July 9, 2018 at her residence. She was born October 13, 1959 in St. Joseph, daughter of Nancy & Billie Scott Sr. She graduated from Central High School class of 1976. She worked at Weiser's Family Cleaners. Debbie enjoyed crafting and going to the casino. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Billie Scott Sr., brothers, Gary Grubb and Bill Scott Jr. and sister, Judy Jennings. She is survived by her mother, Nancy Scott, of St. Joseph, sister, Diana (Steve) Greiner of St Joseph, brother, Steve Scott of St. Joseph, her godparents, Janice and Ronald McCulloch and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. An inurnment will take place at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Debbie Scott Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home .Read Less