Deborah June Budd 65, of St Joseph, Mo

Deborah June Budd 65, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, July 2, 2018 at a local health care facility. She was born July 15, 1952 in Hillsdale, MI, daughter of Barbara (Carothers) and Donald Lambertson. She graduated from Hillsdale High School, class of 1970 and Cerro Coso Community College in 1993. She worked at Casey's General Store. Deborah enjoyed board games, puzzles, music, and art. She also enjoyed singing. Deborah was a member of Grace Evangelical Church. Preceding her in death are her parents and brother, Dennis Lambertson. Survivors include, son, Tristan (Veronica) Budd of Suffolk, VA, brothers, Donald (Donna) Lambertson, Jr. and Alan Lambertson, sisters, Cindy Reents, and Sally (Jeff) Lonk, grandchildren, Charles and Scarlett Budd, friends, Kim (Bruce) Brown of Saint Joseph and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Ms. Budd has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Deborah had a special place in her heart for children with clefts. Please direct memorials to Operation Smile. Click here to donate to Operation Smile