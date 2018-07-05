Clear

Deborah June Budd 65, of St Joseph, Mo

Ms. Budd has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial service to be held at a later date

Posted: Jul. 5, 2018 2:06 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Deborah June Budd 65, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, July 2, 2018 at a local health care facility. She was born July 15, 1952 in Hillsdale, MI, daughter of Barbara (Carothers) and Donald Lambertson. She graduated from Hillsdale High School, class of 1970 and Cerro Coso Community College in 1993. She worked at Casey's General Store. Deborah enjoyed board games, puzzles, music, and art. She also enjoyed singing. Deborah was a member of Grace Evangelical Church. Preceding her in death are her parents and brother, Dennis Lambertson. Survivors include, son, Tristan (Veronica) Budd of Suffolk, VA, brothers, Donald (Donna) Lambertson, Jr. and Alan Lambertson, sisters, Cindy Reents, and Sally (Jeff) Lonk, grandchildren, Charles and Scarlett Budd, friends, Kim (Bruce) Brown of Saint Joseph and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Scroll for more content...

Ms. Budd has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Deborah had a special place in her heart for children with clefts. Please direct memorials to Operation Smile. Click here to donate to Operation Smile

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
After a night filled with fireworks in the sky, we're waking up on this Thursday morning to rain, thunder and lightning as our next storm system moves through. Expect scattered showers & thunderstorms thunderstorms throughout the day with high temperatures near 90 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events