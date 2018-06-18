Scroll for more content...

ELWOOD, KANSAS - Della Delores (Titus) Livingston Holaday, 87, of Elwood, Kansas died Friday, June 15, 2018.Delores was born on November 6, 1930 in Iowa Point, Kansas to Leonard and Della (Butrick) Titus. Delores lived most of her life in Elwood. She and her first husband owned and operated the Livingston Grocery in Elwood until 1971. Delores then worked several years at the Dairy Barn in Wathena and P & S Auto Auction in Elwood.Delores was a member of the Elwood United Community Church in Elwood.Delores married Philip Livingston, he preceded her in death on November 26, 1982. Delores later married Charles A. Holaday, he preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a son, Cole Livingston, son-in-law, Dave Sheppard and grandson, Eric Sheppard.Survivors include her daughter, Marcia Sheppard of Elwood;Son, Craig Livingston of Wathena, Kansas;6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.FUNERAL: 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 19, 2018At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.Burial: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena.Visitation: family will receive friends Monday evening 6-8 at the funeral home where friends may call after 9 AM Monday.Memorials: Eleanor’s Food Pantry in Elwood