Clear

Della Delores (Titus) Livingston Holaday, 87, of Elwood, Kansas

FUNERAL: 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 19, 2018 At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. Burial: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena. Visitation: family will receive friends Monday evening 6-8 at the funeral home where friends may call after 9 AM Monday.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 9:38 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary
Scroll for more content...
ELWOOD, KANSAS - Della Delores (Titus) Livingston Holaday, 87, of Elwood, Kansas died Friday, June 15, 2018.
Delores was born on November 6, 1930 in Iowa Point, Kansas to Leonard and Della (Butrick) Titus. Delores lived most of her life in Elwood. She and her first husband owned and operated the Livingston Grocery in Elwood until 1971. Delores then worked several years at the Dairy Barn in Wathena and P & S Auto Auction in Elwood.
Delores was a member of the Elwood United Community Church in Elwood.
Delores married Philip Livingston, he preceded her in death on November 26, 1982. Delores later married Charles A. Holaday, he preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a son, Cole Livingston, son-in-law, Dave Sheppard and grandson, Eric Sheppard.
Survivors include her daughter, Marcia Sheppard of Elwood;
Son, Craig Livingston of Wathena, Kansas;
6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
FUNERAL: 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 19, 2018
At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.
Burial: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena.
Visitation: family will receive friends Monday evening 6-8 at the funeral home where friends may call after 9 AM Monday.
Memorials: Eleanor’s Food Pantry in Elwood

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 94°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 94°
Cameron
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
The late spring heat continues into Monday with lots of sunshine and highs in the middle 90s. Feels like temperatures will be around 100 degrees once again. A Heat Advisory remains is in effect until 8pm Monday for the entire KQ2 viewing area. Best advice is to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun. Big changes move in for the new workweek as relief from the dry conditions & summer heat is on the way beginning into Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events