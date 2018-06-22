Dennis A. Casey

1959-2018

Dennis A. Casey, 58, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

He was born September 30, 1959 in Kansas City, Missouri to Larry and Nina (Rowlett) Casey.

Dennis married Linda Darlene Poppa October 6, 1979. She survives of the home.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Dennis was an Eagle Scout and part owner of Sav-On Furniture. He was of Christian faith and loved collecting trains, building wood furniture and trout fishing. Dennis cherished his family dearly. He had a special place in his heart for his niece, Brenzley Salyer. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandson, Liam Snook. Dennis will be missed by many.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Joel Casey.

Additional survivors include daughter, Melissa Snook (Mike); son, Zachary Casey; grandson, Liam Snook; and a host of family and friends.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.