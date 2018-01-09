Destiney Marie Verbick-Williams 22, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Destiney Marie Verbick-Williams 22, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2018 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born May 9, 1995 in St. Joseph, MO, and graduated from Mid-Buchanan High School 2013 she attended Missouri Western. She was very active in high school with cheerleading, volleyball, choir, band, and F.F.A. She loved her kitty's, hanging out with her friends and singing Karaoke. She worked at Choices as a caregiver. Survivors include, father, Brian Williams, mother, Tasha Williams( James Gregory), Faucett, MO, maternal grandparents, Billy (Terry) Verbick, Faucett, MO, maternal great grandfather, Floyd "Gus" Blanton, paternal grandfather, Ronald McGaughy, paternal grandmother, Gevona Williams, brother, Jashawn Hill, sisters, Serenity Williams, and Quinnay Williams, step sister, Krishauna Johnson, half sisters, Jaceonna Hill, and Malasia Hill, aunts, Ronet McCaughy, Brittaney Williams, and Kimberly Williams, uncles: Ronald McGaughy, Zackary McGaughy, Eli Verbick. three cousins: Grace, Landry, and Beau Verbick.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 am, on Monday, January 15, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, with Rev. Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Agency Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.