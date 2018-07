Scroll for more content...

Dianna Mae O'Connell, 69, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born May 4, 1949 in St. Joseph. She attended Lafayette High School. She worked many years at Whitaker Cable and later Sherwood Medical Supply. Dianna enjoyed bowling and going to the casino. Preceding her in death are her parents, William Elbert Surritte and Juanita Sherman Miller, grandsons, Nathaniel Lee and Nathan Bryan, sisters, Catherine Baskins, Marcia Surritte, and Linda Sandker, her longtime companion, Henry Becker. She is survived by her children, Rhonda O'Connell, Bryan (Robbie) O'Connell and Melissa Kretzer, all of St. Joseph, MO, brother, Virgil "Butch" (Vickie) Miller of Belton, MO, grandchildren Jeramy, Amber, Coty, Sonya, Jamal, Shaneka, Natasha, Kelsey Dawn, Kelsey Corinne, Jerrad, Tayber, Taylin, Shylo, DeShon and Darion, numerous great-grandchildren and her former companion, who was a big part of the family for over 20 years, James Comer. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, July 27, 2018 at the Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7:00 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. O'Connell will be cremated following services. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com