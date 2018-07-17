Scroll for more content...
Dolores Jean Tate 76, Platte City, Missouri died Sunday July 15, 2018. Born April 1, 1942, Atchison, Ks. Preceded in death by parents, Leo and Dorothy Sullivan, sister, Beverly Berry. Survivors son, David Tate, daughter, Connie Tate, sisters, Arlene (John) Dorsey, Sharon, Marilyn (Charles) Cox, Dottie (Steven) Dobbs, and Brenda. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled services at this time. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
