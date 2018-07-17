Clear

Dolores Jean Tate 76, Platte City, Missouri

here are no scheduled services at this time. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Posted: Jul. 17, 2018 9:43 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary
Scroll for more content...
Dolores' Obituary
Dolores Jean Tate 76, Platte City, Missouri died Sunday July 15, 2018. Born April 1, 1942, Atchison, Ks. Preceded in death by parents, Leo and Dorothy Sullivan, sister, Beverly Berry. Survivors son, David Tate, daughter, Connie Tate, sisters, Arlene (John) Dorsey, Sharon, Marilyn (Charles) Cox, Dottie (Steven) Dobbs, and Brenda. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled services at this time. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Tuesday morning. Rain chances will begin to increase for your Tuesday as we will be partly sunny with afternoon rain chances. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events