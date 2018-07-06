Scroll for more content...

Donald D. Baldwin, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at his home.Don was born on October 18, 1938, in Kansas City, Kansas to the late Roscoe "Dean" Baldwin and El Marie (McDonald) Brooner. He graduated from Central High School. Don married Cheryl Wilson on October 4, 1985. He was enlisted in the United States Air Force.Don owned his own body shop, The Body Works, he was a Harley Davidson dealer in Iowa and later retired as a welder from Seaman & Schuske Metal Works Company. Don was a member of Sheet Metal Local 2, NSRA, Good Guys Car Club and 7 State Motorcross Champion. Don's greatest love was family and friends and particularly his grandchildren. His shop was his passion and he enjoyed working on his classic cars with his many friends.Don is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Drew Bodenhausen and his two loving Goldens, Buffy and Bailey.Surviving family includes his wife, Cheryl; daughters, Lisa (Brian) Bodenhausen of Edwardsville, KS, Sherrie Baldwin of St. Joseph; sons, Tommy Baldwin of St. Joseph, Ryan Wilson of Kansas City, MO and Brady (Amy) Wilson of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Luke, Seth (Gina) and Arielle Bodenhausen, Danielle Richardson, Tanner Baldwin, Lukas, Cooper & Charlie Wilson, Luchiano, Giovanni and Marcelino Coleman and great granddaughter, Aspen Wilson.Don has been cremated per his wishes. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM Saturday with a memorial service 11:00 AM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Chapel in St. Joseph. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Shriner's Hospitals for Children or Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph to be earmarked to All Creatures Animal Hospital to help defray costs of animals needing care.