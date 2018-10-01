Donald Dean Kirk November 15, 1941 - September 27, 2018

Donald Dean Kirk, 76, of Maryville, MO, formerly of Skidmore, MO, passed away on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, MO.

Donald was born November 15, 1941 near Maryville, to parents John Lloyd and Helen Lucille (Goforth) Kirk.

Donald graduated high school in Skidmore; and had been a farm worker and mechanic in the area for Jack Clement, and for Charles Brown farms.

Donald was an avid CB radio operator; and enjoyed the outdoors and hunting. He was a Methodist.

He married Martha Lou Chaney in Albany, MO. She later passed away in 2012.

His survivors are his 3 children, Carey Kirk, Skidmore, MO, Krista Boekenoogen, Tallahassee, FL, and Donnie (April) Kirk, Maitland, MO; his 3 siblings, Edward Kirk, Elmo, MO, Katherine Caton, St. Joseph, MO, and Gary Kirk, Elmo, MO; 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Kirk has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. Memorial graveside services will be at 11:00 AM Friday, October 5, 2018, at the Hall Cemetery, Stanberry, MO. No formal visitation will be held.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the family to help with final expenses.