Donald George Wright, 92, passed away Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at the Veteran’s Administration Complex in Leavenworth, KS. Donald was born August 4, 1925 in Weston, MO to Egbert William and Laura (Seevers) Wright. After graduating from the Weston High School, he served in the Philippines and Japan as a member of the U.S. Army, during World War II. Donald returned home and began his 30-year career working for the Beverly Lumber Co., first as a yardman, and then bookkeeper. He was of the Christian faith, a member of the Masonic Lodge A.F.&A.M. #53 of Weston and enjoyed spending time with his family. Donald was married to his first wife Muriel Corrine Turner, until her passing. He later married his second wife Peggy J. Beaucamp. Donald was preceded in death by: his parents; his first wife Muriel; his second wife Peggy; and his brother Bill Wright. He is survived by: his son Don R. “Bob” (Bonnie) Wright of Leavenworth, KS; his daughter Audra Wright; his foster daughter Kay (David) Brown of Ashgrove, MO; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family. A graveside funeral service, with military honors will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 18, 2018 at Mount Bethel Cemetery in Weston. Memorial contributions can be given to the American Heart Association.