Donna Kay Bye, 70 of Savannah, MO

Visitation Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel Thursday, July 19, 2018 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Memorial Service Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel Friday, July 20, 2018 10:00 AM Email Details 307 SOUTH 6th St SAVANNAH, Missouri 64485 Inurnment following at Bennett Lane Cemetery. Memorial donations to Donna's memory may be made to Meals on Wheels program at the Andrew County Senior Center

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 9:21 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Donna Kay Bye, 70 of Savannah, MO, formerly of Big Lake MO, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, July 16, 2018.

Donna was born on October 22, 1947 in St. Joseph to Charles and Velma (Baldock) Carr. She worked at Mead Products for 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

Donna is survived by: son, Scott (Cherry) Bye; daughter, Lisa Brown; son, Mitch (Angie) Bye; son, Marty (Amber) Bye; brother, Jon Carr; twin sister, Diana Phillips; grandchildren, Jalon, Garrett, Brooklyn and Mitchell, Gracie and Ryan; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service 10 AM Friday at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel where the family will receive friends 6-8 Thursday evening. Inurnment will follow the service at Bennett Lane Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Meals on Wheels program at the Andrew County Senior Center

