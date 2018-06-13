Clear

Dora Fern Bledsoe. 102, of St. Joseph, MO

Funeral service 11:00 AM Monday, June 11th, at Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

Dora Fern Bledsoe. 102, of St. Joseph, passed away at Carriage Square Living & Rehab Center Friday, June 8, 2018.

Dora was born November 24, 1915 in Agency, MO to Rufus and Katherine (Dowell) Campbell. She graduated from Faucett High School in 1934. On January 8, 1936 she married Jesse Lee Bledsoe. He passed away November 11, 1987.

Dora was a member of the Faucett Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for many years. She had been a member of the Women's Loiness Club, Men's Lion Club, and Faucett Senior Citizens Group. Dora worked for Sub-Depot, Noma Lights and Sherwood Medical Supply.

Dora was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Pansy Housman, Nan Halter, Mary Ray and brother Melvin Campbell.

She is survived by her daughter Doris Gabbert (Jim); granddaughters Sherie Gabbert and Gina Tingler (Mike); great-granddaughter Jessica Campbell (Jesse) and many nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to Compassus Hospice.

