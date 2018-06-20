Doris J. Johnson, 83, St. Joseph, MO

Doris J. Johnson, 83, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Doris was born on March 12, 1935, in Agency, MO to the late Charles and Anna (Tadlock) Stanton.

She married Chris Johnson. He passed away on September 16, 1966.

Doris was a graduate of Faucett High School. She was a member of Agency Christian Church and sang in the Sweet Adelines. Doris worked as a bank teller for Farmer's State Bank.

Doris had a love for singing and dancing. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed the monthly card parties with her siblings and their families.

In addition to her parents and husband, Doris is preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Christine Johnson; brothers, Dale Stanton, WB Stanton, Stanley Stanton, and James Stanton and sisters; Dorothy Jean Corkins, Anna Lou Grisham, Patty Spaeth and Arlene McCelland.

Surviving family includes sons, Delus (Tara) Johnson and Allen (Linda Trickey) Johnson; sister, Donna Klenk and grandchildren, Emma Johnson, Claire Johnson, Catharine Johnson, Taylee Noland, and Julia Johnson.

The family will receive friends at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Services will be 10:00 AM Thursday at Agency Christian Church. Interment at Agency Cemetery.