Doris “Virginia” (Speaks) Clary, 92, of Troy, Kansas

Posted: Jul. 16, 2018 9:47 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary
TROY, KANSAS - Doris “Virginia” (Speaks) Clary, 92, of Troy, Kansas died Friday, July 13, 2018 at her home.
Virginia was born on August 16, 1925 in Sparks, Kansas to John Terrance and Alice Carey (Blanton) Speaks. She was a lifelong resident of Troy. Virginia was a member of First Baptist Church, Troy, Kansas, and the VFW Women’s Auxiliary #5531, Wathena, Kansas.
Virginia married Boydie William “B.W.” Clary on January 25, 1947 in Troy, Kansas. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2002. She was also preceded by her parents, siblings; John and Mike Speaks, Adeline Young, Alma Lee Reder, 2 sons; John William “Bill” and Anthony K. “Tony” Clary, 2 grandsons; Don Allen and William Travis “Willie” Clary, son-in-law, Robert A. “Bob” Smith.
Survivors include: sons: Mike Clary of Colorado;
Dale (Linda) Clary of Columbia, Missouri;
Russell (Teresa) Clary of Overbrook, Kansas;
Tim Clary of Wathena, Kansas;
Robin (Nancy) Clary of Troy, Kansas;
Jeff (Renee) Clary of Troy, Kansas;
Daughters; Sue Ann Oyler of Troy, Kansas;
Debbie Smith of Troy, Kansas;
Kathy Long of Wathena, Kansas;
Brother, Grant E. Speaks of Troy, Kansas;
18 Grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson;
Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral: 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, July 18, 2018
At the Troy Christian Church, Troy, Kansas.
Visitation: Family will receive friends Tuesday evening, July 17, 2018 6:00 – 8:00 P.M., also at the church. Friends may call after 9:00 A.M. Tuesday, at Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Troy, Kansas.
Burial: Courter Cemetery NE of Troy.
Memorials: Doniphan County Ambulance District #1

Heading into the new workweek, we will see temperatures back to where they should be and will see more rain chances. We'll see an increase in clouds on Monday with a stray shower possible as a system moves to our south. Tuesday will be partly sunny with slight rain chances. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
