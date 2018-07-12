Dorothea Hodgin

1919-2018

Scroll for more content...

Dorothea Hodgin, 99, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

She was born June 27, 1919 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Roy and Oda (Stanton) McCray.

Dorothea married Jack Hodgin August 24, 1940. He preceded her in death September 2003. Dorothea and Jack lived in Bella Vista, Arkansas for many years.

She was a graduate of Benton High School and President of National Honor Society.

Dorothea was employed at First Stockyards Bank during WWII. She later worked at First National Bank, and was also an Executive Secretary at Dugdale Packaging Company and a bookkeeper at Cecil Baker Commission Firm.

She was a member of United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, past board member of Wesley Center and Cub Scouts Pack #10, Den Mother.

Dorothea was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roger McCray; and sister, Pat McCray Valentine.

Survivors include sons, Scott, and his wife Jan Hodgin, St. Joseph, Missouri, Barri Hodgin, San Antonio, Texas, Randy, and his wife Vickie Hodgin, Parker, Colorado; grandchildren, Andrea Cunningham, Megan Hodgin, Cormac Hodgin, Kendra Hodgin and Addison Hodgin; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Cordonnier, Gauge Cordonnier, Natalie Hodgin; sisters-in-law, Jane Christin, Rock Port, Missouri and Loretta McCray (Sam), St. Joseph, Missouri.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Evolution United Methodist Church. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Inter-Serv, Evolution United Methodist Church or Pony Express Council, B.S.A. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.