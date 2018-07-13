Dorothea Hodgin

1919-2018

Scroll for more content...

Dorothea Hodgin, 99, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

She was born June 27, 1919 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Roy Edward and Oda Lottie (Stanton) McCray.

Dorothea married Jack Hodgin August 24, 1940. He preceded her in death September 22, 2002. Dorothea and Jack moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas, in 1981 and lived there until 2011 when they returned to St. Joseph.

She was a graduate of Benton High School and President of National Honor Society. After graduating, she went on to attend Platte Business College.

Dorothea was employed at First Stockyards Bank during WWII. She later worked at First National Bank, and was also an Executive Secretary at Dugdale Packaging Company and a bookkeeper at Cecil Baker Commission Firm.

She was a life-long member of the Methodist Church, was very active in the United Methodist Women's Organization, and was a Past President. Dorothea was also a past board member of Wesley Center, a Den Mother of Cub Scouts Pack #10, and an avid golfer and bridge player.

Dorothea was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roger McCray; and sister, Pat McCray Valentine.

Survivors include sons, Scott, and his wife Jan Hodgin, St. Joseph, Missouri, Barri Hodgin, San Antonio, Texas, Randy, and his wife Vickie Hodgin, Parker, Colorado; grandchildren, Andrea Cunningham, Megan Hodgin, Cormac Hodgin, Kendra Hodgin and Addison Hodgin; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Cordonnier, Gauge Cordonnier, Natalie Hodgin; sisters-in-law, Jane Christin, Rock Port, Missouri and Loretta McCray (Sam), St. Joseph, Missouri.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Evolution United Methodist Church. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Inter-Serv, Evolution United Methodist Church or Pony Express Council, B.S.A. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.