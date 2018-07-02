Scroll for more content...
Dorothy Jean Gardner (Brewster)
Date of Birth
Wednesday, July 16th, 1941
Date of Death
Friday, June 29th, 2018
www.polandthompson.com/book-of-memories/3546503/Gardner-Dorothy-Jean/obituary.php
Related Content
- Dorothy Jean Gardner (Brewster)
- Dorothy Aliene Hankins, 92, of Cameron, Mo.
- Dorothy A. Shalz, 94, of Wathena, Ks.
- Dorothy LaDenne Olsen, 88, of Winston, Mo.
- Dorothy Kay Manning, 74, of Maryville, MO
- Treva Jean Bollman, Elwood, KS
- Dorothy L. Graves, 83, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Dorothy M. (Vette) Trail, 91, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Dorothy Torchia July 13, 1933 - March 17, 2018
- Madonna Jean Dye, 77, of Gower, Mo.