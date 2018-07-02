Scroll for more content...

Dorothy Kay Manning, 74, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on Sunday, July 01, 2018, at the SSM/St. Francis Hospital, Maryville.Dorothy was born on October 1, 1943, at the Old St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, her parents were John Edgar and Addie Perigo HeardShe was a 1960 graduate of the West Nodaway High School, Burlington Jct, MO. She was the personnel manager for the Maryville Kmart store from the day it opened until it closed. Dorothy was a member of St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville.She loved her kids and liked to dance, and will be missed by all who loved her.Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Kenneth Horn.She is survived by her significant other, Bernard Gast, Burlington Jct, MO; her 4 children, Robert Manning, Skidmore, MO, William (Marlena) Manning, St. Joseph, MO, James Manning, St. Joseph, MO, Kelli (Jeremy) Manning-Richardson, Ravenwood, MO; 12 grandchildren, Derrick Saunders, Kylin Manning, Danielle Manning, Crystal Lewis, Shanda Mix, Victoria Manning, Bryan Woods, Emily Manning, Terri Jo Holtzclaw, Katie Allen, Kelsie Shaw. Kyra Richardson; and numerous nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 5, 2018, at the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct, MO.The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.In lieu of flowers, memorial are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.