Douglas Charles Euler, 61, of Wathena, Ks.

Douglas Charles Euler, 61, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Friday, January 19, 2018 at his home.

Scroll for more content...

Doug was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Charles J. and Mildred (Myers) Euler.

He graduated from Lafayette High School. He was a Teamster and worked for Affiliated Foods for 25 years and BMS Transportation for 7 years.

He was a member of Mitchell Park Christian Church.

Doug really enjoyed life by being quite the jokester. He married Rachel (Vertin) in 1998.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of the home

Children, Jennifer (Tommy) Burnett, Kyle (Rachelle) McConnaughey,

Tiffany (Devon) Simpson

2 brothers, Dave (Patti) Euler, Plattsmouth, Nebraska

Chris (Trudi) Euler, St. Joseph, Missouri

His seven grandchildren he loved with all his heart, Tyler Smith Euler, Paige and Natalie Burnett, Claire Simpson, Emma, Gracy and Abby McConnaughey.

Funeral Service: 10:00 A.M. Monday, January 22, 2018

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: 4-6 Sunday evening at the funeral home, where friends may call after 10 A.M. Sunday.

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

Memorials: Wathena Healthcare Activity Fund or Freedom Hospice.

www.harmanrohde.com