Douglas Wayne Bembrick October 17, 1958 - October 3, 2018

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 8:15 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Douglas Wayne Bembrick
1958-2018

Douglas Wayne Bembrick, 59, Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 3, 2018 due to a courageous battle with Multiple System Atrophy.
He was born October 17, 1958 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Warren and Wanda (Mitchell) Bembrick.
Douglas married Mary Anna Daldrup September 26, 1987. She survives of the home.
He was employed with Sealed Air for over 30 years.
Douglas enjoyed fishing, baseball, auctions, movies, family gatherings and enjoyed the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren Leslie Bembrick and Wanda Lorraine Bembrick-Castle; step-father, Clarence Castle.
Additional survivors include children, Leslie Mae Bembrick, Mitchell James Bembrick, Zane Christian Bembrick, Cody Martin, Courtney Martin; sisters, Sharon Radtka (Bill), and Sandra Bembrick (Larry Jack); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary 6:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

