Doyle Dean Thorburn 54, of Saint Joseph, Missouri

The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 pm on Friday September 28, 2018 at the Rupp Funeral Home with Funeral services following at 2:00 pm, Pastor Ron Nichols officiating, The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery.

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 2:48 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Doyle's Obituary
Doyle Dean Thorburn 54, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 24, 2018 in Kansas City, KS. He was born November 17, 1963 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Norma and Arthur Thorburn. He attended Lafayette High School. He previously owned Your Pitch Is My Itch Roofing Company. Doyle was preceded in death by mother, Norma Jean Thorburn, father, Arthur Edward Thorburn, brother, Brian Matthew Thorburn, sister, Karen Myers. Survivors include, daughter, Amber (Ronnie Auxier) Faulkner of St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Zoey Jean Thorburn of St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Katlyn (Skylar) Stout of St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Brittany (Ronnie) Trout, son, Stephen Jordan of Las Vegas, NV, brother, Doug (Jaci) Thorburn of Seward, NE, brother, Donald A Thorburn of St. Joseph, MO, sister, Jennifer Thorburn, niece, Rachel (Kevin) Dalbey, niece, Tara (Melvy) Vides, numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 pm on Friday September 28, 2018 at the Rupp Funeral Home with Funeral services following at 2:00 pm, Pastor Ron Nichols officiating, The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Doyle Thorburn Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

