Doyle Tompkins, 92, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Doyle Tompkins was born to Glenn and Lillie Tompkins on February 3, 1926. He lived his entire life in the Barnard and Maryville, Missouri, area. Doyle graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1944 and served in Japan at the end of World War II.

Scroll for more content...

On September 6, 1952, Doyle married Phyllis Duncan and together on the farm near Barnard they raised two children, Dwight and Brenda. Doyle was a lifelong farmer and a retired employee of MODOT. He cherished his farm and continued to care for it up into his late 80’s. He enjoyed the outdoors, road and camping trips with his family, reading National Geographic, and caring for his cattle and pets. Doyle especially loved his three little wiener dogs. As a young man, he attained his pilot’s license and throughout his life was fascinated with airplanes. Doyle was a devoted member of the Barnard Church of Christ. Everyone who knew Doyle admired his earnest, kind, and gentle nature.

Doyle was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis, his brother, Verlin, and his son, Dwight. Survivors include his daughter, Brenda Ryan, and her husband, Pat; daughter-in-law, Mary Tompkins; granddaughter, Kimberly McNamara, and her husband, Kevin; and great-granddaughters, Brynn and Elowyn.

Funeral services with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2018, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home in Maryville, MO. Burial will be at the Barnard Masonic Cememtery.

The family will receive friends and family on Friday, January 5, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials to honor Doyle can be made to The New Nodaway Humane Society or to The Barnard Historical Society.

For online condolences and guest book visit www.bramfuneralhome.com,