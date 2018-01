Edwin "Dale" Boice died January 13, 2018.

Scroll for more content...

He was born February 12,1928.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta, four daughters, one son, one adopted son, two sisters, one brother, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.

Cremation services under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden chapel.

There will be no visitation or services.