Elmer Lee Marshall Sr. 87, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born September 6, 1930 in St. Joseph, MO, and attended Benton high school. He served in the United States Navy and is a veteran of the Korean War. Elmer retired from Rainbow Bakery where he worked for over 30 years, starting as a baker and retiring as a Chief Lead Engineer. He took a 3 year break from the bakery, owning and operating the B & M Truck Stop. He enjoyed fishing, tinkering, antique car shows, and spending time with his grandchildren. He also loved going to anything Country & Western. His latest hobby was being on Face Book. Elmer was preceded in death by father, Ransom Marshall, mother, Pearl Minnie Marshall-Meade, a son, Larry Marshall, granddaughter, Misty Hewitt, sisters; Irene Van Hull, and Pearl Brumback, brothers; Leonard Ray Meade, and Gary Meade, He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years Madolyn Louise Marshall of the home, daughters; Teresa Siela-Kingsland, Lenexa, KS, and Cindy (David) Quirarte, Scottsdale, AZ, and a son, Elmar Lee Marshall Jr. (Robin Schneider), St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren: Anthony (Elizabeth) Siela, Austin, TX, Robert Kingsland, Denver, CO, Matthew Marshall, Altamonte Springs, FL, Amy (Derek) Armstrong, St. Joseph, MO, Jason Quirarte, Overland Park, KS, great grandchildren, Madolyn, William, Georgia Siela, Hunter & Devin Armstrong, Olivia Hewitt, Cali Wing, sisters; Margie Ann (Bill) Neiderhause, and Barbara Jean (Ed) Bryson, brothers, Ransom Marshall, Hubert (Ilene) Marshall, and Kenneth (Marylyn) Marshall, numerous nieces & nephews, and his former son-in-law, Robert Kingsland.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Monday, July 2, 2018 at Wesley United Methodist Church, Rev. James Barnett officiating, The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday at the Wesley United Methodist Church. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the DSACT for Down Syndrome . Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.