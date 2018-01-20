Ethel Mae "Corkie" Belcher, 85, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away at Garden Valley Manor in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, January 20, 2018.

Corkie was born August 29, 1932 in Camden Point, Missouri to William Thomas and Ethel Elizabeth (Davis) Hollar. She graduated from North Platte High School in 1950. That same year, she married Galen E. Belcher. Together, they celebrated 67 years of marriage.

Corkie retired from Heartland Hospital after many years, after which she worked at Wal-Mart as a greeter. She was a member of New Market Christian Church, which she loved, and a past member of the Camden Point Christian Church. She loved being with family and watching their sports, bowling and playing cards. She was also known for her quick wit.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Tracy Matthew Belcher; brothers William and James Hollar; sister, Betty Marshall; daughter-in-law, Vicki Belcher.

Corkie is survived by: husband, Galen, Kansas City, Missouri; sons, Timothy Belcher and Thomas (Karen) Belcher; daughters, Terri (Steve) Norris and Tricia (Mike) Smith; brother, Forest (Elizabeth) Hollar; sister-in-law, Dixie Hollar; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren.

Graveside Service 2:00PM Thursday, January 25, 2018 at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Visitation 6:00-8:00PM Wednesday, January 24, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, Missouri.