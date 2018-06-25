Clear

Eugene A. "Gene" Deptuch, 88, of Elmo, MO

Prayer Service Monday, Jun 25, 2018 7:00 PM-8:00 PM Visitation Monday, Jun 25, 2018 8:00 PM-9:00 PM Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home 206 E. South Hills Drive Maryville, Missouri 64468 Memorial Service Tuesday, June 26, 2018 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Mary Immaculate Catholic Church 7745 Military Ave Omaha, NE 68134

Eugene Aloysius Deptuch, 88, of Elmo, MO passed away June 21, 2018 at the Community Living Center in Leavenworth, KS.
Gene was born June 21, 1930 to parents, John and Anna (Tensa) Deptuch. They have preceded him in death.
Gene was united in marriage to Angie Deptuch. She preceded him in death in 1995. Gene later met Sylvia Swigart and have been together 21 years. She survives him of the home.
Gene was of the Traditional Catholic Faith. He was a farmer all his life. He also worked for the Boeing Company in a missile program for several years throughout New Mexico, Nevada, and California. Gene was a high school graduate and later attended the Montana School of the Mines where he received his mining engineer degree. He served in the United States Army. He shot trap professionally for gun and ammunition companies. He was an avid outdoorsman.
Preceding Gene in death include: Sisters, Lottie Lonzy and Phyllis Deptuch; and brothers, William Deptuch and Edward Deptuch.
Survivors include: Sylvia Swigart, companion; Step-Children: Shawn Deptuch (Christina Williams), Wilcox, MO, Justin (Kelsey) Hansen of South Dakota; Several grandchildren; Brother: John (Faye) Deptuch of Huntington, West Virginia; sister, Alice (Albert) Tupone, of Pennsylvania, special nephew John (Sherri) Deptuch of Eugene, Oregon; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Rosary on Monday, June 25, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. with a visitation to follow at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home in Marvyille, MO.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. at the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Omaha, NE with burial to follow at Lamar Cemetery in Elmo, MO
Services are under the direction of Bram-Danfelt Funeral in Maryville, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Omaha, NE or Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home to help with final expenses.

