Evelyn Ella Isaacs 88, of Wichita, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, Mo

Evelyn Ella Isaacs 88, of Wichita, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 27, 2018 in Wichita, KS. She was born August 8, 1929 in Natrona, KS, daughter of the late Nora and Henry Deistler. She graduated from high school and attended one year of college. She married Jackson Isaacs on May 13, 1995 in St. Joseph at the Christ Episcopal Church. She was a homemaker. In her younger years she worked in the Circus as a trapeze artist, she also worked in the knife throwing exhibition. Evelyn was an exceptional and accomplished artist, well known for her oil and pastel paintings, and she carries the distinction PEO after her signature. She loved St. Joe and created many works of art there and taught many the art of pastel painting. You could say she brought her art to St. Joe, and she touched many lives, teaching students at the schools and adults as well. She formed the Midwest Artist Association and was a charter member of the Allied Arts Council of St. Joseph. She was awarded PTO from pastel organization of America, and she was a member of the Christ Episcopal Church in St. Joseph. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Jackie Jordan, sons, Steve Douglas Jordan, and Jim Jordan. Survivors include, husband, Jackson Isaacs of Saint Joseph, MO, three children: Charlotte Trull of TN, David (Kris) Jordan, Wichita, KS, and Patricia Beck of Wichita, KS, three step children: Michael Isaacs, Las Cruces, NM, Jonathan L (Yvonne) Isaacs and Monique (Darrell) Albritton, Lake Elsinore, CA, numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Funeral services: 1:00 pm Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at Christ Episcopal Church, Father George L. Cleaves Jr. Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Tuesday at the Christ Episcopal Church. The Interment will be at the Halleck Cemetery, Taos, Missouri.