Evelyn Mitchell, 98, of Amazonia, MO, passed away on Wednesday, December 20 at her home.

Evelyn was born September 29, 1919 to Clarence Jeffery Masoner and Louise Emma Dick.

Evelyn married Edwin Alonzo Mitchell on November 18, 1937. She had attended St. John's Church

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and grandchildren, Kerry Lynn and Kyle Eugene Mortimore, and Dwayne David and Michael Wayne Mitchell.

Surviving family includes children, Dwayne Edwin Mitchell (Sheryn) and Sandy Shree Mortimore (Bob), Amazonia, MO; grandchildren, Renee Eliason (Eric) and Keith Mortimore (Tori); five great grandchildren; sister-in-law Sybil Masoner, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, December 23 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Internment following at St. John's Cemetery.

Visitation will begin after 9:00 AM Friday, December 22, with family to receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Angels Vet Express Animal Shelter in Savannah, MO.