Scroll for more content...

Everett Raymond Groce 76, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday July 9, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born October 18, 1941 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Corine & John Groce. He married Sharon Meeks Groce on September 25, 1961, and she survives of the home. He graduated from Lafayette High School, and he he worked at Nelly Don, and retired from Wire Rope Corporation of America as a maintenance supervisor. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and had a hole in one at the Savannah golf course, he also enjoyed the Kansas City Chiefs, and Royals, watching westerns, and having coffee at Burger King with his friends in the mornings. Everett was preceded in death by his his parents, a son, Scott Allen Groce, sisters Dorothy Pendleton, Betty, Judy, and Elsie, brothers, John, Delmer, Jim and twin brother, George Groce. Survivors include wife, Sharon Groce of the home, son, Randy Groce, Saint Joseph, MO, brother, Ted (Mary Lee) Groce, and a sister Barbara (Wilbert) Taylor. There will be a celebration of life and inurnment at a later date. Mr. Groce has been cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Second Harvest Food Bank or Charity of donor's choice. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.comRead Less