Fay Imogene Kottman (Cox), 84, of Weston, MO passed away June 9, 2018 at the Wexford Place Assisted Living facility in Kansas City, MO. Fay was born September 11, 1933 in Necedah, WI to Margaret (Fry) and Rev. John Cox. She and her family later moved to Missouri where she lived the rest of her life. She graduated from Weston High School in 1951 and attended college in Bethany, OK and Pasadena, CA. On June 5, 1955, Fay married Robert Ellis Kottman at the Nazarene Church of Iatan, MO, and they made their home in Kansas City, MO. She worked as a file clerk and computer keypunch operator for the Kansas City Life Insurance Company until her first child was born in 1956. The family then moved back to Weston. Fay was a member of Weston’s Garden Club and was active as a leader in the local Girl Scouting and Boy Scouting programs with her children. For several years, she helped operate a local variety store, E-Z Buy, co-owned by herself, her husband and other local entrepreneurs. She was involved in supporting Weston’s Applefest during its early years. Fay was an avid reader and loved to knit and crochet. She enjoyed traveling across the country to visit her children and their families. She was a true and loving caregiver, supporter, and advisor to her children and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband. Fay is survived by: 5 children - Rhonda (Chuck) Malo of Gallatin, MO, Cecilia Kottman of Wellesley, MA, Robert Kottman of Thailand, Margaret (Mark Hoonsbeen) Kottman of St. Paul, MN, and Amy (Tim) Black of Portland, OR; 10 grandchildren – Meredith, Laura and Tim McCann; Benjamin, Alex, and Nicholas Hower; Samantha and Erik Hoonsbeen; Haley and Zoe Black; sisters Patricia Driskell of Weston, MO and Suzanne Schmidt of Maryland; and numerous friends and extended family. Following cremation, a private family memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions can be given to a charity of your choice.